Service members and visitors unite at Baltimore's Sail250

Pomp and circumstance are proudly displayed throughout Baltimore's harbor. Tall ships, warships, and even fighter planes are on full display around Baltimore's harbor this weekend as Sail250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore are officially underway.

There is something for everyone to experience on the land, sea, and sky this weekend. This festival means a bit more to neighbors in Baltimore and Maryland who are proud to show off our area's naval history

"It's really exciting to be part of this celebration," Doretha Houston from Baltimore said.

Ships and fighter planes

A celebration of service and honor, the festival showcases our state's prominence in American history. At the Inner Harbor, tall ships from around the world are on full display.

"I love it. In fact, our daughter moved to Germany last summer, so we're excited to go get on the German ship," Molly Buehn of Thurmont said.

Warships can be found at points along the port, including the Baltimore peninsula, where the USS Marinette and USS Arlington are docked.

All eyes were on the skies in the afternoon as flight demonstration teams from the British Red Arrows to the Navy's own Blue Angels showed off the power and precision of flight.

"I just get all excited when I see the jets fly by," Janet Mierczak-Tremper of Baltimore said. "[The] preciseness that they have when they fly in formation, everything about them just is so exciting for me."

"I always wanted to fly. I took flying lessons, but always wanted to fly. So anything with planes, I'm there," James Houston of Baltimore added.

"...it's an honor."

For service members, it's an opportunity for them to see all that Charm City has to offer and share about why they serve.

"Being able to show off my ship and its mission, and what we do on a day-to-day basis, it's an honor," Ens. Nicholas Rose, who serves on board the USS Arlington, said.

Above all, it is a salute to 250 years of American history and recognizing the important part Maryland has played in it.

"I remember celebrating in 1976, celebrating Baltimore's history when they had ships come in in the 90s with my children, and now, to be able to be here still to see this celebration, 250 years for the United States," Houston said.

"I think with the history of Baltimore on how it played with the Revolutionary War and everything about Baltimore, I think the 250 being here is just perfect," Mierczak-Tremper added.

Sail 250 Maryland is open through Monday.