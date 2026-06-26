Sail250 brings global fleet, thrilling air shows to Baltimore's Inner Harbor

Thousands of people are expected in Baltimore for this weekend's Sail250 activities.

More than a dozen tall ships from all over the world will fill the Inner Harbor as planes take to the skies.

The festivities kicked off on Friday, celebrating America's upcoming 250th birthday.

With 14 tall ships from across the world floating in the harbor, visitors got the chance to check them out and experience what it's like to operate at sea.

"It's amazing, it's fun, plus my brother is a marine, so it's cool," Nicole Ayag, a Baltimore resident, said.

"...it's a strong and prideful feeling"

Service members even joined in on the celebrations.

"I think it's amazing the people of Baltimore get to go around and explore these ships and compare the lives they're living to the lives we're living," LCpl. Jonathan Jack, U.S. Marine, said.

Lance Corporals Milton Gutierrez and Jonathan Jack say they've felt the love and appreciation for their part in keeping the country safe.

"We've been walking, and we've been asked to take pictures, and it's a strong and prideful feeling, especially being a United States Marine," LCpl. Gutierrez said.

On Friday, the Blue Angels got in some practice runs that could be seen and heard throughout the city.

"They're loud, they're very loud. I've just never seen one up close, and it's very exciting," LCpl. Gutierrez said.

Police beefing up patrols

Meanwhile, businesses in Fells Point are looking for a boost to their bottom line from the patriotic weekend.

"When you got a lot of bodies, they love to drink beer and eat food and hang out, and that's what we count on this weekend," Ron Furman, owner of Max's Taphouse, said. "We ordered heavy, and we're ready for you."

However, with the extra foot traffic, police are beefing up patrols.

"The behavior that the young people displayed last weekend and the weekend before will not be tolerated anywhere in the city," BPD Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference.

Sail250 gets back up and running tomorrow with the Fells Point festival at 8 a.m. and a much-anticipated air show set to begin at noon.