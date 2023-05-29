Rush of travelers expected Monday as Memorial Day weekend wraps up

BALTIMORE -- It's expected to be a heavy travel day on the roads and in the skies on Memorial Day.

Numbers are already showing Friday was a huge day at airports around the country and many of those travelers are coming back home today.

While some are happy to celebrate the unofficial start of summer at home, this weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, millions are taking full advantage of a weekend getaway.

The Memorial Day weekend rush actually started early Friday morning. BWI Airport saw passengers filling lines as soon as airlines opened ticketing.

The Transportation Security Administration tweeted that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday. That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

Most Marylanders are driving to their destinations, nearly 90 percent, which translates to more than 700,000 people hitting the roads, according to AAA.

The company said this year, its seen a growing number taking other modes of transportation including trains, buses, and some even going on a cruise for the long weekend.

"In Maryland, more than 27,000 travelers are expected to take other modes, and that represents an increase of about 18 percent," said Ragina Ali of AAA mid-Atlantic.

If you're hitting the Bay Bridge on the way back, the MDTA offers the following travel tips for this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months:

Travel off-peak when heading to and from the Eastern Shore.

The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend include: Friday, May 26 – before 8 a.m. and after 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27 – before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Memorial Day Monday, May 29 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 - Before 6 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore should remain on US 50 to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.



While Monday will be significant for those returning back home, bookings are up for Tuesday and Wednesday. It's a sign that many people are extending the Memorial Day holiday beyond just a 3-day weekend.