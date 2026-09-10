Rugby's greatest rivalry comes to Baltimore as All Blacks face Springboks

Rugby's greatest rivalry is coming to M&T Bank Stadium this weekend as two of the top teams in the world go head-to-head in Baltimore.

New Zealand's All Blacks will face the reigning world champion South Africa Springboks at 5 p.m. Saturday. Players hope the matchup will also introduce more American fans to the sport ahead of the United States hosting the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 2031.

Thursday morning, crews were putting the finishing touches on the rugby pitch now covering the Ravens' turf at M&T Bank Stadium.

"It's going to be a huge match in Baltimore against the Springboks, who are the world champions," All Blacks player Beauden Barrett said.

The matchup between New Zealand and South Africa is considered one of the greatest rivalries in international rugby, with a history stretching back more than a century.

"There's a huge history between the All Blacks and the Springboks in South Africa," former All Blacks player Jerome Kaino said. "It's been long-standing. Every time we play each other, it's never an easy game, so it's pretty cool to be able to bring it here to the U.S."

Saturday's match is the fourth game in the current series. With the All Blacks trailing 2-1, Kaino said the pressure is on.

"I'm confident the All Blacks should be able to make it 2-2," he said.

For the All Blacks, there is also a lot of pride that comes with wearing the team's famous all-black uniform.

"To grow up in New Zealand and become an All Black is every young kid's dream," Kaino said.

"It's our national sport, and every time we get the opportunity to wear the jersey, it's a proud moment," Barrett added.

Players said it is also a special opportunity to play at M&T Bank Stadium, where even rugby players from the other side of the world know they are on hallowed ground.

During their visit, some of the players even tried out Ravens legend Ray Lewis' famous entrance dance.

"We've all been really keen followers of the NFL and all love Ray Lewis, so it's great to be at the home of the great one," Kaino said.

Now, the players are hoping to get some American football fans interested in rugby in return.

"If we can help with the awareness and people can understand a little bit more about rugby, and maybe we inspire some young kids to play the game, that's us doing our jobs," Barrett said.

Kaino describes rugby as a "high-impact" and "fast-running" game with fewer stoppages and no pads.

The sport could soon have an even bigger presence in the United States. In 2031, the country will host the men's Rugby World Cup for the first time.

"I think this game on Saturday is important for the greatest rivalry between the All Blacks and South Africa, but deeper than that, it's to be able to showcase the game, gain more interest from the American public and gain some momentum as we head into the 2031 World Cup," Kaino said.

Tickets for Saturday's match are still available. The game begins at 5 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.