Ex-security guard found guilty of second-degree murder in Baltimore Royal Farms shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman who shot and killed a man in a Baltimore Royal Farms while working as a security guard last year was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder. 

Kanisha Spence, 45, was also found guilty of the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, but not guilty of first-degree murder.

Marquise Powell, 26, was shot in the head early on Oct. 30, 2022, at the convenience store on Washington Boulevard in Southeast Baltimore.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died days later.

Spence was a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the time of the shooting, according to charging documents.

Documents revealed the man walked into the Royal Farms with a woman, and at some point while in the store, Spence asked them to leave.

The man allegedly became belligerent and frustrated at Spence before briefly leaving, documents show. Moments later, he returned to yell and approach Spence when Spence pulled out her .9 mm semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at him.

According to documents, the man left before returning to confront Spence. 

The woman attempted to restrain Powell in the vestibule area of the store, before she advanced toward the man and then shot him in the head, according to charging documents.

Spence told police she shot him because he "lunged at her."

Documents said Spence was not scared during the altercation, but only when he lunged at her.

Investigators found that the man did not lunge at Spence, but closed the gap between them.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 21, the Baltimore Banner reports. 

First published on August 31, 2023 / 12:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

