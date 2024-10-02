Jewish community rallies together in Baltimore County to celebrate Rosh Hashanah

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Hebrew Congregation hosted its annual "Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars" on Wednesday at Oregon Ridge Park in celebration of the Jewish New Year despite the unsettling war in the Middle East involving Israel.

"This is more of a reason to come together and do this and not let that overshadow our religion and what's in our hearts," said Geoffrey Abraskin, the Chair of "Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars."

Rabbi Andrew Busch said the event, which attracted thousands in its 18th year, is a community staple.

"This is truly a unique event in our country," Busch said. "'Rosh Hashanah Under the Stars' only happens in Baltimore."

The time of celebration and reflection comes as the conflict in the Middle East continues to build. Last year's Rosh Hashanah was days before Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people.

As the Jewish people look ahead to the new year, Rabbi Busch left those who filled the grassy field with words of hope for the road ahead.

"We wish that the coming year will be a sweet one of blessing and health for us, for those in Israel and its neighbors, for all people," Busch said.