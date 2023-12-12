Rookie WR Zay Flowers settling into his role with the Ravens

BALTIMORE - Ravens rookie Zay Flowers is settling nicely into his new home here in Baltimore.

Last Sunday, he scored his first home touchdown, as the Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams, 37-31, in overtime.

Flowers scored on a key play with just over a minute remaining, and the Ravens trailing by five. On 3rd-and-long, quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with the wide receiver to put the Ravens on top.

He then added a critical two-point conversion.

Flowers has four touchdown grabs this season.

"Well, yes you just work really hard for the opportunity, that when it does come up, you're prepared to make the play," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "Third-and-17, then Lamar and Zay come up with that play, and I think that's just the outcome of a bunch of hard work throughout the course of the season."

We'll get Zay Flowers' thoughts on the overtime win and his season overall. He will join former Raven Torrey Smith and WJZ's Mark Viviano at Jimmy's Famous Seafood at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for our "Purple Playbook." Come out and be part of the audience.

Flowers' 64 catches this season ranks second among rookie wide receivers, behind only the Rams' Puka Nacua.