Rollercoaster temperatures continue across Maryland

High temperatures reached the 80s across many locations in Maryland. Much cooler air returns to the state later today through Wednesday morning.

Spotty shower, gusty winds, falling temperatures in Maryland

Morning rain that crossed the Baltimore metro has exited offshore. Between now and lunchtime there could be a spotty shower, but most places will remain dry.

Temperatures will hold steady between 55° and 60° through early afternoon, but then start to plunge as we head into this evening. In addition to wind gusts up to 35 mph late this afternoon and this evening, we could see a couple of snow flurries late this evening as the cold air surges into the area.

Tuesday will be a chilly spring day across Maryland with high temperatures only reaching around 50°. Thankfully winds will not be as gusty as Monday.

Warming up Wednesday through Opening Day

High temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with a gusty southerly wind developing. Skies should stay partly to mostly sunny.

Right now, opening day for the Orioles looks good with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are trending warmer right now with highs in the lower 70s. Gusty southwest winds will develop later in the day ahead of a cold front.

The cold front that will bring us our next round of showers should wait until Thursday night into Friday morning. Wet weather will be around for the Friday morning commute before we dry out. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s Friday, but will fall later in the day.

Next weekend looks sunny and seasonably cool. Saturday will be the chillier of the two days with highs around 50s. Sunshine and southwesterly winds should get temperatures back into the 50s to near 60 by next Sunday. Temperatures should continue to warm-up through early and middle part of next week.