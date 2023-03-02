Watch CBS News
Rodriguez throws two scoreless in debut, Rutschman homers in Orioles' 10-3 loss to Tigers

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Adley Rutschman belted his first home run, and top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez tossed two scoreless innings in the Orioles' 10-3 loss Thursday to the Detroit Tigers.

Rutschman, entering his second year with the Orioles, went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in the first inning.

Rodriguez didn't allow a run, and only yielded a walk, in his spring training debut.

Terrin Vavra tripled in two plate appearances, and Kyle Stowers knocked in a run for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Relief pitcher Joey Krehbiel continued to struggle this spring as his ERA bloomed to 43.20. He gave up five runs on five hits in less than an inning of work.

The Orioles (2-4) play the Pirates Friday evening.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:01 PM

