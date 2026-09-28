Roadside maintenance operator killed in Baltimore after being struck by own vehicle

A vehicle maintenance operator who was providing roadside assistance in Baltimore was killed Monday morning after being struck by his own vehicle.

Officers responded around 1:19 p.m. to the 900 block of South Kresson Street to investigate a report of a fatal crash, a statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that the 71-year-old maintenance operator was performing roadside service outside when his work truck shifted into neutral gear and began to roll backward. The operator was struck by the moving vehicle.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and administered life-saving measures. But the operator was pronounced dead at theh scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact TIU investigators at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.