Road Woes: Autumn temperatures draw motorcyclists and bicyclists to city streets

BALTIMORE -- The American Automobile Association wants motorists to remember to share the road as motorcycle season continues and the Ocean City Bikefest takes place this weekend.

Between motorcycle season, which lasts through the fall, and the presence of cyclists who are enjoying the fresh air before cold temperatures start to set in, motorists need to be more cautious, AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Ragina Ali said.

The Ocean City Bikefest will soon wrap up, but it's still important for motorists to remember to share the road.

In 2021, there were two motorcycle-related fatalities during the annual bike festival. Those fatalities are up 8% and account for nearly 6,000 deaths in the United States every year.

"They may need to make a sudden action, pay attention do not follow them too closely," Ali said.

Experts note that motorcyclists bear responsibility when it comes to road safety, too.

"Make sure you are paying attention to the road, not driving impaired," Ali said.

Motorcyclists should try to wear visible clothing, too, she said.

AAA encourages motorcyclists to complete a rider education and training course on defensive driving.