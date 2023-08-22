Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist, 29, dead after losing control of motorcycle in Ellicott City

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a light pole in Ellicott City on Tuesday, according to the Howard County Police.

Tyler McConnell, 29, of Sykesville, was traveling southbound on Pine Orchard Lane on a 2023 Kawasaki EX650 at a high rate of speed around 3:30 a.m., police said.

That's when he lost control of his vehicle, according to authorities.

He was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators shut down the 10100 block of Frederick Road for about two hours following the crash, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 6:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.