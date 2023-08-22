Motorcyclist, 29, dead after losing control of motorcycle in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle and striking a light pole in Ellicott City on Tuesday, according to the Howard County Police.

Tyler McConnell, 29, of Sykesville, was traveling southbound on Pine Orchard Lane on a 2023 Kawasaki EX650 at a high rate of speed around 3:30 a.m., police said.

That's when he lost control of his vehicle, according to authorities.

He was taken to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators shut down the 10100 block of Frederick Road for about two hours following the crash, according to authorities.