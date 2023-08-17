Watch CBS News
Hundreds of motorcyclists will cruise through Maryland on Friday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of motorcyclists will be traveling through Maryland on Friday morning, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. 

Roughly 450 motorcyclists and their escorts are part of America's 911 Foundation, highway officials said.

They will be making the trek from Pennsylvania to Hagerstown, Maryland, according to officials.

The group will travel along MD 36 through Cumberland, Maryland, to I-68 and then onto I-70 East until they reach Exit 28 Hagerstown, highway officials said.

America's 911 Foundation provides scholarships to the children of active-duty first responders, according to the foundation's website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 17, 2023

