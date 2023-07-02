AAA expects record-breaking travel numbers over Fourth of July holiday weekend

BALTIMORE -- The American Automobile Association predicts that 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Most of them are expected to drive to their destinations, and more than 4 million Americans are expected to catch a flight over the weekend, too.

"Pack your patience," AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Ragina Ali said. "We've seen some delays earlier this week. No matter where you are going, you certainly will not be the only one."

The Maryland State Police wants people to remember to stay safe and sober while driving. State troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who are impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or other substances.

"If you are impaired, you are impaired, and when you are impaired, you don't make good decisions, which could have devastating effects when you get behind the wheel," Maryland State Police Acting Chief Daniel Pickett said.

State troopers will be out and about over the holiday weekend, attempting to identify impaired motorists.

Over the past five years, nearly 800 people have been killed in crashes involving an impaired driver in Maryland.

AAA expects record-breaking travel over the holiday weekend, which means there will be an increase in roadside services, Ali said.

"We cannot overstate the importance of slowing down, moving over, giving our police, our first responders, our tow truck drivers ample space at the side of the road, especially during these busy holidays when we know there is going to be increased traffic volume," she said.