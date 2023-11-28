Road rage shooting under investigation in Gambrills

BALTIMORE -- A road rage shooting early Tuesday morning near a gas station in Gambrills is under investigation, Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Annapolis Road, where they spoke to the victim.

The man told police he yelled from within his car for the driver of a black Kia Optima to move as he was leaving the parking lot of a Wawa.

The drivers both drove onto Annapolis Road, which is when the two occupants of the Kia allegedly pulled up next to him and shot at his car. The Kia then turned onto Route 3 and drove north toward I-97.

The victim's car was struck, but he was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.