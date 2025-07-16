Alert Day for risk of strong storms, rainy weather in Maryland Wednesday

Stormy weather will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Maryland Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties until midnight.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to upper 80s during the evening.

It'll feel several degrees hotter than what the thermometer says, thanks to all the humidity today. As temperatures warm, showers and storms will develop along the bay breeze and across western Maryland, setting the stage for a stormy evening.

Stormy weather in Maryland Wednesday evening

Slow-moving downpours are possible across portions of the Baltimore metro after 2 p.m. The chance of rain and storms increases further during the early evening hours. Strong to severe storms will organize over western Maryland late this afternoon and sweep eastward through the evening hours.

The stormiest weather is expected to occur between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A few thunderstorms may become severe and produce damaging wind gusts up to 65 MPH. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Any storm that develops Wednesday will be capable of producing heavy rain. More than 2" of rain could fall in less than an hour in a few spots. Street flooding is expected where the heaviest rain falls.

Have at least one way to be alerted to severe weather in your area. The CBS News App is a free, reliable option if you're out and about Wednesday evening.

Rain gradually diminishes after 9 p.m.

More storms in Maryland Thursday

The setup that is forecast to produce a stormy Wednesday evening will stick around Thursday. Plan on another round of heat and humidity, followed by afternoon thunderstorms. Storms may remain a bit more isolated Thursday. However, any storm that develops will produce heavy rain and could become severe.

A more typical summer-time weather forecast arrives this weekend. We remain hot and humid, but with a more isolated chance of rain. The chance of rain peaks between 1 and 8 p.m. each day.

Drier weather early next week

A change in the weather pattern across the Mid-Atlantic is set to arrive late in the weekend, heading into next workweek. A period a drier weather is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with seasonably hot weather. Storms may return heading into the middle of the week. But, at least a brief reprieve is in the forecast.