Return man Devin Duvernay is active for the Ravens in their playoff game against Houston

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay is active for the first time in more than a month for Baltimore's playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Duvernay has returned kicks and punts for the Ravens, and special teams coach Chris Horton said this week that Duvernay would resume those duties if he played. Tylan Wallace, who has also contributed as a returner this season, is inactive because of a knee injury.

Baltimore activated Duvernay off injured reserve Friday. He hasn't played since Dec. 10.

There were no surprising inclusions among the inactive players. Baltimore is without cornerback Marlon Humphrey because of a calf problem, but he'd been ruled out earlier in the week.

Inactive for Houston are defensive end Jerry Hughes, guard Nick Broeker, tight end Eric Saubert and defensive tackle Teair Tart. Case Keenum is the third quarterback.

Inactive for Baltimore are Wallace, Humphrey, quarterback Malik Cunningham, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, center Sam Mustipher and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson is the third QB.

