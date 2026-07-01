Retired MLB slugger attends Baltimore Orioles game on "Bobby Bonilla Day"

July 1 is "Bobby Bonilla Day," an annual payday for the former Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets slugger, whose $1 million deferred payments will continue on that date until 2035.

Bobby Bonilla, who played for the Orioles for one and a half seasons during his 15-year career, was, oddly enough, at the Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday, the day he is owed money.

After Bonilla was released by the New York Mets in 2000, he had nearly $6 million remaining on his contract. The Mets agreed to defer his salary at *% interest and make 25 equal payments of $1.19 million each July 1, from 2011 until 2035.

He is also paid $500,000 by the Orioles each year from 2004 until 2028 because of a deferred contract.

Bonilla's MLB career

Bonilla played for the Orioles in 1995 and 1996. He helped the Orioles reach the American League Championship Series in 1996, when he batted .297 with 28 home runs and 116 RBIs.

He played for eight teams in his career -- Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Bonilla retired in 2001 after six All-Star appearances, a World Series championship, and three Silver Slugger awards.

He batted .279 with 287 home runs and 1,173 RBIs in his career.