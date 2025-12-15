5 charged for alleged retail theft scheme at Harford County Kohl's Department Store

Five people have been charged after nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in an alleged organized retail theft scheme at Kohl's Department Store in Harford County.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office charged Heyward Henderson Jr., 42, Susan Frazier, 45, Phillip Frazier Sr., 45, Eric Briggs Sr., 49, and Christopher Ewing, 34.

"Retail theft doesn't only victimize the store, it victimizes our community," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler stated. "Retail theft is not tolerated in Harford County, as I've said many times. We work with our Loss Prevention partners at these retail stores, and they play a pivotal role in identifying and charging these thieves. When you steal in Harford County, you will be charged, and our partners at the State's Attorney's Office will prosecute you."

The theft scheme

The Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to several thefts at Kohl's on Osborne Parkway in Forest Hill within the past two months.

On Oct. 30, two people reportedly filled a suitcase with multiple pairs of Nike shoes, worth about $1,000, and put the suitcase near the front doors of the store and left. A third suspect grabbed the suitcase and took off without paying.

Then, on Nov. 4, two suspects loaded up a suitcase with clothes, jewelry and other merchandise, worth about $2,000, and left the suitcase near the front doors before another person grabbed the suitcase and left, according to deputies.

On Nov. 10, deputies said four suspects used the same tactics to steal about $1,500 worth of merchandise.

Search warrant leads to charges

The Harford County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant on Dec. 4 for the home of Phillip Frazier Sr at the home, deputies said some of the merchandise was recovered, along with a "ghost gun" that belonged to his son.

The investigation led to five arrests on theft charges, and an arrest on charges of possessing an unserialized handgun.