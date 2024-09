Residents in Overlea area told to shelter in place after reported shots fired

BALTIMORE -- Two people are in custody after Baltimore County police told residents in the Overlea area to shelter-in-place after shots were reportedly fired Monday evening.

#BCoPD is asking residents in the area of Belair Road, Fitch Avenue, and Rossville Boulevard, 21236, to shelter in place. This is in reference to a shots fired incident. Once we have more information regarding this incident it will be provided. pic.twitter.com/4YqPes1iBW — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 17, 2024

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 11 p.m. for people in the area of Belair Road, Fitch Avenue and Rossville Boulevard.