Residents on edge following deadly double shooting at Columbia apartment complex

BALTIMORE - An investigation is underway after a weekend double shooting in a Howard County city considered to be one of the country's safest places to live.

"I was just like, somebody either had to get murdered, or something happened, for them to have the police tape out," neighbor Mena Gills said.

An 18-year-old died and a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting Sunday night at the Columbia Commons Apartments in Columbia.

Police said they found Jeremiah Darden, 18, and another man, had been shot outside in the stairwell of the building.

"I was really just surprised today to hear about the shooting because we don't usually hear about things here," Virginia Moore, from Columbia, said.

Both men were taken to Shock Trauma where Darden died.

The other victim has since been released.

Police believe the shots were fired from a car passing by.

As police search for whoever is responsible, a woman who lives in the complex told WJZ her neighbors are on edge.

"(A neighbor) told me it was traumatizing for her to be living in that building," Gills said.

Neighbors also showed WJZ a letter the apartment complex sent out saying there would be increased patrols.

"They're talking about maybe getting some cameras and another security guard again," Gills said.

But still, community members are concerned.

It was just two months ago that Columbia was named the second safest city in the country by personal finance company WalletHub.

Neighbors worry that reputation is changing.

"I feel pretty safe here in Columbia and I just hope this is not something that is going to be starting all the time," Moore said.

Police have not identified the suspects yet.

They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.