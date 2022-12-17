Baltimore residents ask police department to shut down gas station near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Northeast Baltimore residents are calling for a gas station near Morgan State University to be shut down in the aftermath of a deadly shooting.

The cry for action comes several days after a 56-year-old man—one of two people shot at the BP gas station on Havenwood Road—died from his injuries.

Now, his family and community residents are asking Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Harrison to order the closing of the gas station through the "Padlock Law."

The murder of Albert Stevenson last Sunday prompted his loved ones, community members, and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, who represents Northeast Baltimore, to gather at the gas station and ask the Baltimore Police Department to enforce the Padlock Law.

The law can be enforced when a business is considered to be a nuisance—but only after meeting certain criteria.

WJZ recently obtained records that show officers have been called to the gas station near Morgan State University about 80 times over the past three months.

"That criteria has clearly been met," Dorsey said. "The next thing is that there needs to be a certified mail that goes to the property owner. There has to be a notice put on the property. Both of those things have to be done by the police department. They have to be given an opportunity to be heard by the police commissioner."

Dorsey noted that the police commissioner—and only the police commissioner—can make the decision on whether or not to shut down the business.

Stevenson's family says he had stopped to buy cigarettes when he was fatally shot at the gas station.

A 22-year-old man was shot at the same time too.

WJZ reached out to the Baltimore Police Department for comment on whether it intended to enforce the Padlock Law.

Chakia Fennoy, a spokeswoman for the police department, said on Saturday evening that the gas station was "a focus area for deployments and proactive enforcement."

"The investigation into this incident [is] ongoing and we will be looking at all avenues in addressing violent crime," Fennoy said.