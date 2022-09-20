Register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

BALTIMORE -- It's National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, and if you have not registered to vote, there's still time.

In just about seven weeks, Maryland voters will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 9.

To register to vote, you need to be:

A U.S. citizen;

A Maryland resident; and

At least 16 years old

Those who have been convicted of buying or selling votes, have been found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote, or are serving a sentence of imprisonment for a felony conviction are unable to register.

The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is October 18, but don't forget, voters can register on election day.

The Maryland State Board of Elections said residents can use Maryland's Online Voter Registration System (OLVR) to register to vote, or do it in person at: