Register to vote on National Voter Registration Day
BALTIMORE -- It's National Voter Registration Day Tuesday, and if you have not registered to vote, there's still time.
In just about seven weeks, Maryland voters will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 9.
To register to vote, you need to be:
- A U.S. citizen;
- A Maryland resident; and
- At least 16 years old
Those who have been convicted of buying or selling votes, have been found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote, or are serving a sentence of imprisonment for a felony conviction are unable to register.
The deadline to register to vote for the General Election is October 18, but don't forget, voters can register on election day.
The Maryland State Board of Elections said residents can use Maryland's Online Voter Registration System (OLVR) to register to vote, or do it in person at:
- Your local board of elections;
- The State Board of Elections;
- Your local Department of Health office;
- The Maryland Department of Human Services local offices;
- The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) offices;
- Your local Area Agency on Aging office;
- The MTA Paratransit Certification Office;
- All public institutions of higher education;
- Recruitment offices of the U.S. Armed Forces;
- Marriage license offices; and
- Offices for students with disabilities at all Maryland colleges and universities
