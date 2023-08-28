ICYMI: Watch WJZ's exclusive interviews from the 2023 Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE -- WJZ had a blast at this year's Charm City Live festival. If you didn't catch our interviews live, you can still watch them below, or on our YouTube channel.
Fearless Dance Group
Jean Christophe, Matriarch Coffee
Gabby Samone, Recording Artist
Rachel Demma, Port Discovery
Margo Burley, Groove Kidz
Maya Gilmore, Charm City Live Organizer
Mayor Brandon Scott
Fran Gnong, Fran's Organic Bodycare
Donnell Jones, Recording Artist
Ari Lennox, Recording Artist, Headliner
