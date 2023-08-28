Watch CBS News
Local News

ICYMI: Watch WJZ's exclusive interviews from the 2023 Charm City Live festival

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Monday afternoon roundup: August 28, 2023
Your Monday afternoon roundup: August 28, 2023 03:41

BALTIMORE -- WJZ had a blast at this year's Charm City Live festival.  If you didn't catch our interviews live, you can still watch them below, or on our YouTube channel.   

Fearless Dance Group

Charm City Live: WJZ checks in with the Fearless Dance Group by WJZ on YouTube

Jean Christophe, Matriarch Coffee

Charm City Live: Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey interview Jean Christophe from Matriarch Coffee by WJZ on YouTube

Gabby Samone, Recording Artist

Charm City Live: Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey interview recording artist Gabby Simone by WJZ on YouTube

Rachel Demma, Port Discovery

Charm City Live: Miana Massey and Stephon Dingle talk with Rachel Demma from Port Discovery by WJZ on YouTube

Margo Burley, Groove Kidz

Charm City Live: Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey interview Margo Burley from Groove Kidz by WJZ on YouTube

Maya Gilmore, Charm City Live Organizer

Charm City Live: Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey interview Margo Burley from Groove Kidz by WJZ on YouTube

Mayor Brandon Scott

Charm City Live: Mayor Brandon Scott sits down with Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey by WJZ on YouTube

Fran Gnong, Fran's Organic Bodycare

Charm City Live: Stephon Dingle and Miana Massey talk with Fran Gnong from Fran's Organic Bodycare by WJZ on YouTube

Donnell Jones, Recording Artist

Charm City Live: Donell Jones speaks with Vic Carter by WJZ on YouTube

Ari Lennox, Recording Artist, Headliner

Sina Gebre-Ab and Tim Williams interview Ari Lennox following Charm City Live performance by WJZ on YouTube

First published on August 28, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.