Real Farm Foods grow fresh produce for underserved communities in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Real Farm Foods is growing crops to feed underserved communities in the inner city of Baltimore.

As our First Alert weather team has been telling you, we've desperately needed the rain. We are nearly 10 inches below average.

Much-needed rain will help crops in Baltimore City that feed Baltimore communities that are in food deserts.

"In Baltimore, there is a lack of access to fresh produce and healthy food in underserved communities," said Kevin Miller, Farm Production/Education Coordinator at Real Food Farms. "In a lot of neighborhoods, there may only be convenience stores selling processed food."

Tucked in between the hustle and bustle of Baltimore City is six acres of fertile ground in Lake Clifton Park dedicated to feeding the soul of the city.

"I feel like food is one of the most important things there is," said Brian Hughes, from Real Food Farms. "So I feel like it should be openly available to as many people as it can be."

Real Food Farm is equipped with two hoop houses to regulate and control the climate and the irrigation needed to grow fresh produce.

"We planted some cucumbers and some tomatoes," volunteer Becky Hyatt said. "We weeded some snap peas and learned a lot about this place, didn't even know it existed within the city."

With the current drought, their apple and pear orchards are suffering. But with some care, these crops will be ready for their customers come July.

"So we're growing summer squash here, peppers here, jalapeno and fish peppers, cherry tomatoes, slicing tomatoes, potatoes, peas carrots," Miller said. "We grow something different in every row so we can have lots of variety in our CSA boxes."

Community Supported Agriculture is the key to bridging the gap in access to healthy foods in urban settings.

What's better is when local natives lend a hand to help solve the problem.

"Giving back to people in our community in Baltimore is why we came here," Hyatt said.

"I live about 10 minutes away and to be able to just come over here to this green and abundant space, it just makes you feel good," Hughes added.

All for the benefit of those in need, Real Food Farm has a mobile market that brings what it grows directly to those communities in need, along with education.

"And in doing so, help educate Baltimore City youth about growing food and nutrition," Miller said.