Ravens flock to Pittsburgh for high stakes season finale

The final game of the 25'-26 NFL regular season is the biggest game of the Ravens' season.

Football fans are traveling from near and far to - hopefully - watch their team punch their ticket to the playoffs.

This year, fans have flocked to Steel City.

"As soon as I saw Pittsburgh lose last week, it was, 'We're getting up to Pittsburgh immediately to root the Ravens on, '" said Peter Ilardo.

"It's a shame they came all this way to lose," Mary Lou Fant, a Steelers fan, remarked.

According to WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze, everywhere you turn, you see black and gold and terrible towels.

"That's okay," Becky Shankle fearlessly said in enemy territory. "We have our purple towels. I don't care."

"I love the Ravens," Illardo added. "I hate Pittsburgh. I hate everything about them. I hate my friends that are Steelers fans."

Braving the elements

"My face is frozen," said Pavlos Rios.

Rios traveled from Mexico for his first Steelers game.

"We drove from Chihuahua to Dallas, 13 hours," Rios told Glaze. "And then we flew from Dallas to Baltimore and then from Baltimore to Pittsburgh."

And it's all because everything is on the line for the Ravens on Sunday night.

"One of them coaches might lose they job," said Shawn McFarland.

Steelers fans were reportedly feeling confident.

"The big key is just stopping Derrick Henry," said Jackson Bines-Sabrowsky. "I don't think Lamar is going to be that good in a big game."

However, Ravens fans were too.

"I think we're easily a team that if we get in, nobody wants to play you," Ilardo said.

According to a Ravens staff writer, if the flock comes out with a win on Sunday, they will become the fifth team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to make the playoffs after starting with a 1-5 record.