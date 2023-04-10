Glimmer of hope? Lamar Jackson shares FaceTime post after Odell Beckham agrees to deal with Ravens

BALTIMORE - As Ravens fans wait in anticipation on what will happen with Lamar Jackson, the quarterback may have shown a glimpse of his thinking on social media.

Moments after the Ravens announced they are signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday, Jackson shared an Instagram post of the two FaceTiming.

Jackson remains without a contract extension, and was given the non-exclusive franchise tag worth $32 million for next year. Jackson could sign an offer sheet with another team, and the Ravens could either match it or acquire two first-round draft picks.

The Ravens announced they agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl performer Beckham, who last played in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams in February 2022.

Reports say the contract could be worth up to $18 million.

Jackson has been in need of a top wide receiver.

The Ravens hope Beckham can lure Jackson to remain in Baltimore where he won the 2019 MVP.