Ravens agree to one-year deal reportedly worth up to $18 million with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Ravens agree to one-year deal worth up to $18 million with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the team announced on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the deal is for one year worth up to $18 million.

"The #Jets had planned to host Odell Beckham Jr on a visit starting tonight. Baltimore stepped up with money. Now he's a member of the #Ravens," Rapoport said on social media.

Beckham Jr., 30, enters his ninth NFL season. He was originally selected in the first round (12th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Beckham, coming off a lost 2022 season because of a torn ACL, met with the Ravens, among other teams, in Phoenix two weeks ago, according to reports.

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️



We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

The Ravens have former first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman returning after he missed the majority of last season with a foot injury. They also signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to join Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Beckham, entering his ninth year, last played in the Super Bowl in February 2022 when he caught a touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams before tearing his ACL.

He missed all of last season.

Beckham also played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Over his career, he has 7,367 receiving yards with 56 touchdowns.