Ravens to host Commanders for joint practices in mid-August

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Ravens will prepare for the upcoming NFL season with practices against the Washington Commanders.

The teams will hold joint practices on Aug. 15 and 16 at the Ravens' training facility in Owings Mills. The teams will play in the preseason game later in the week, on Aug. 21, at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

This will be the fourth joint practice the Ravens hosted at the Under Armour Performance Center, having previously done so with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Los Angeles Rams (2018) and San Francisco 49ers (2014).

The Ravens beat Washington, 17-15, in the preseason in 2022.

The teams have played each other in the preseason every year since 2017, and in eight of the past nine seasons.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 1:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

