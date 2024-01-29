Ravens teammates stand behind QB Lamar Jackson after another disappointing postseason

BALTIMORE - This was not the "Victory Monday" that the Ravens and their fans had imagined.

It's more of a "Blue Monday," an all-too-familiar feeling in the Ravens' annual quest to fulfill Lamar Jackson's promise that he would lead the team to a Super Bowl.

Instead, it was the dreaded "Locker Room Clean Out Day" in Owings Mills.

Ravens players packed up their personal belongings, and after exit meetings with the coaches, they headed off into the offseason. Sunday's 17-10 loss to Kansas City ended their Super Bowl aspirations.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens quarterback is in the spotlight after another sub-par playoff performance that included a fumble and an interception.

He was the best quarterback in the NFL during the regular season and is the front-runner to be named the league's Most Valuable Player.

His teammates stand solidly behind Jackson after another disappointing exit from the postseason.

"Those guys got to do whatever they got to say to do their job," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. "I know Lamar, he is an MVP player and he is the best quarterback, the best leader. I am proud to have him on my team."

"I have no doubt that his mind is already on the next page," added Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses. "It's onto the next page on what can I do better, what can I do to help this team win? And that's the type of guys we have in the locker room."

"We wouldn't be here without him," wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "He knows the love for him in here. We all got his back and we will be right back at it next year. He isn't going anywhere. I'm not going anywhere. So, let's get it."

The Super Bowl will be Kansas City against San Francisco on February 11 in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on WJZ.