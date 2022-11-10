Ravens' Stanley, Drake show support for veterans with PTSD at 'Pups4Patriots' community event

BALTIMORE - When Marine Corps veteran John Gerula got out of the military after 11 years, he felt anxiety, anger and depression. He had a form of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gerula didn't know how to cope, until he learned of American Humane and its program "Pups4Patriots," which gives veterans, who have post-traumatic stress or a traumatic brain injury, a trained service dog free of charge.

"He helps me with my stress and anxiety," Gerula said. "He can sense when I am starting to feel stressed. In public areas, he also creates space for me, by getting in front of me or wherever somebody is that is too close to me."

The Windber, Pennsylvania native was also a firefighter at the scene on Sept. 11, 2001 when flight 93 crashed. He then went on to serve 18 months in Fallujah, Iraq.

American Humane raised awareness for its "Pup4Patriots" program Wednesday evening at Wegmans in Owings Mills. The event was also sponsored by the Baltimore Ravens and Brutus Bone Broth.

Ravens' offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and running back Kenyon Drake signed autographs for fans and veterans, and then surprised two veterans with game tickets to a home game at M&T Bank Stadium.

"It's very extremely rewarding," said American Humane Director of Major Gifts Emily Sparks. I hear all the time that many of the veterans were unable to leave their homes and be a part of their community and knowing that we are a part of helping them reintegrate into their community and family life, that's life-changing."

Gerula's service dog's name is Oliver, who was adopted from Colorado, spent three months training to be a service dog.

They two have been paired since 2016 after Gerula refused to accept help.

"When it first started, I refused to accept help, which is the stigma that veterans have right now," Gerula said. "They are too strong to take the help. It got to the point where I had to have help or I was going to implode, and Oliver and the program, and that they kept in contact with us even six years after me and Oliver were paired, has made a huge difference."

Stanley, a former first-round NFL draft pick, and Drake, who signed with the Ravens in the offseason, told WJZ they have a great appreciation for those who serve and have served in the military.

Stanley said his dad is a military veteran, while Drake's sister is currently serving and his uncle is a veteran.

"I have so much respect for them," Stanley said. "They have made the ultimate sacrifice, fighting for their lives, there is nothing more they can give. I am very grateful and appreciative, and we have the responsibility to use our freedom and our time and our privilege to give back and do good things in this world."

The Ravens (6-3) are sitting in first place in the AFC North entering their bye week.

Drake told WJZ that it is important for him to use his platform of being an NFL player, to provide a positive message and support the military.

"This is literally the least I can do, just be able to use my platform to promote positivity in any realm, especially when it comes to veterans and the ultimate sacrifice they were able to make, for us to be able to do things like this," Drake said. "It definitely hits home for me to be able to do as much as I can because of the service they provide for our country, for us to be free."

Stanley also made it a point to promote his Ronnie Stanley Foundation, a mission is to improve the quality of life for rescue dogs and individuals in need.

The Ronnie Stanley Foundation trains and cultivates the therapeutic properties of rescue dogs to be matched with individuals who have faced various life challenges such as illness, emotional trauma, and/or other hardships.

"We work with sheltered dogs and select certain shelter dogs that we want to train and want to re-bring into society," Stanley said. "We want to match them up with humans with different needs and different problems or trauma, or different ailments, from children to old people."

"This is a great way to bridge that gap between animals and humans and use animals to be able to help humans and vice versa."