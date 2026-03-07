When Lamar Jackson is hurt, the next best thing for the Ravens has been Tyler Huntley.

The 28-year-old backup quarterback will be back in Baltimore next season after agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million, according to an ESPN report.

It offers substantial peace of mind to a franchise that leaned on Huntley last year when Jackson was strung up by injury and has never found a backup nearly as effective as Jackson's South Florida pal.

This story by Kyle Goon continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens reportedly sign backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to 2-year extension.