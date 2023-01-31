Ravens QB Tyler Huntley added to Pro Bowl to replace Allen

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl games Tuesday, replacing injured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The AFC starter will be Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, rather than Patrick Mahomes who is going to Super Bowl LVII.

QB @_SNOOP1 has been named to the Pro Bowl Games and is replacing Josh Allen, who is unable to participate due to injury. pic.twitter.com/RjqErzGS0q — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 31, 2023

The quarterback started the Ravens last five games after star quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury.

Huntley finished the regular season with 658 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.