Ravens Purple Caravan canceled over winter weather

BALTIMORE -- Some Ravens fans building hype for Saturday's playoff game might have their plans dashed by the snow after the team's Purple Caravan was canceled.

The caravan would give fans to see Ravens Cheerleaders and mascots, see the Marching Ravens perform and receive free giveaways in locations all over Maryland, including four elementary schools.

Purple Friday rallies originally scheduled at Patriot Plaza in Towson and Baltimore City Hall were also canceled.

While the snow might keep people in, viewers can gear up for the game with WJZ's Purple Lineup of shows:

You can catch a special edition of Purple Playbook streaming Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and a slew of shows on Saturday.

WJZ will have special Purple programming ahead of the game, with Purple Pregame set to stream on CBS News Baltimore at 3:00 Saturday afternoon, then over-the-air and streaming at 3:30 p.m.

The Ravens are set to take on the Houston Texans Saturday at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Divisional round. Frigid conditions are expected with game-time temperatures in the mid-20s.