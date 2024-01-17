Baltimore Ravens preparing for frigid playoff temperatures

Ravens' Mark Andrews fully participates in practice, hopeful for playoff return this weekend

BALTIMORE - Game-time temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s on Saturday when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Safety Kyle Hamilton says that when the weather turns cold, that's when the games are the most important.

"You want to be playing when it's cold," Hamilton said. "That's when it starts to matter."

For preparation, the Ravens practiced outdoors on Wednesday with temperatures in the low 20s.

Hamilton said overcoming the frigid temperatures is all about having the right mentality.

"I never really think about it during the game," Hamilton said. "I've never lined up and said, 'Damn, it's cold.' It's just something to get used to in pregame to get your mind right."

The Ravens played their last game, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 6, in freezing temperatures.

However, Saturday's showdown is for a trip to the AFC Championship game.

"This is what we do," defensive back Brandon Stephens said. "We are not new to the cold. Go out there strap up and play ball."

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said overcoming the cold is sometimes easier said than done.

"Mindset is a big part of it, being mentally tough, anticipating what to expect," Monken said. "We got out there today, which was good."

Snow and ice were cleared from one of the Ravens practice fields.

Linebacker Roquan Smith braved the 20-degree temperatures in shorts. Others, including Odell Beckham Jr., made friends with a heater.

The Texans also practiced in freezing temperatures in Houston.

"It's good to experience what the weather will be like, weather similar to what it will be in Baltimore," Texans coach Demeco Ryans said. "It's one of those things where you embrace the suck and you move on, go attack it with everything you have. Don't worry about the weather, worry about executing and playing good football."

If the Ravens win, they will be back in Baltimore playing for a trip to the Super Bowl.