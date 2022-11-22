Ravens Pop-Up Shop returns to M&T Bank Stadium Tuesday

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will run a pop-up shop this week with jerseys, hats, jackets and other merchandise for anyone who needs to buy gifts for the football fans in their life this holiday season.

The team store outside section 153 in M&T Bank Stadium will be open Nov. 22-26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shoppers can park for free in Lot B to cross names off their holiday shopping list.

Fans should enter through Gate A to access the expanded Ravens Team Store.

The store will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday. 

