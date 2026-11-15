Ravens players help Baltimore families with Thanksgiving food giveaways

The Baltimore Ravens are spreading some holiday cheer off the field, helping Baltimore families prepare for Thanksgiving with food giveaways across the city.

On Nov. 13, three Ravens players joined a Thanksgiving food distribution event in East Baltimore.

Safety Keondre Jackson, cornerback Keyon Martin and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester handed out turkeys and other food items to 300 preselected families outside Ark Church on East North Avenue.

Two more distribution events are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

At 4 p.m., outside linebacker Mike Green and wide receiver Devontez Walker will distribute food at Bon Secours Community Works on South Payson Street.

Later, at 5 p.m., nose tackle John Jenkins and safety Malaki Starks were expected to greet residents and hand out food at the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at the Hilton Recreation Center on Phelps Lane.