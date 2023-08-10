Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson, established starters won't play in Ravens' preseason opener

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have a NFL record to build on, consecutive wins in the preseason.

Whether they are playing starters, or guys scrapping to make the roster, they haven't lost a preseason game in eight years. That's 23 straight wins.

Their last preseason defeat came on Sept. 3, 2015, with a 20-19 loss in Atlanta.

The Ravens' preseason gets underway on Saturday against reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Head coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the established starters, will not play in the game.

"As far as the game, you won't be seeing any of the established starters," Harbaugh said. "Some of the real young starters, maybe will get a few reps, but none of the established starters."

So, that means Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson will be battling for the backup quarterback role.

But, this season, there won't be a shortage of storylines.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson signed his five-year, $260 million contract extension wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr.

Running back J.K. Dobbins still hasn't practiced

The starting offensive line is solidified with Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Tyler Linderbaum and Kevin Zeitler. But the competition is ongoing at the left guard position.

Will the Ravens get after the quarterback? Last year's two leading sackers - Justin Houston and Calais Campbell - are in different uniforms. They are hoping David Ojabo, Odafe Oweh and Justin Madubuike pick up the slack.

Roquan Smith signed a $100 million contract extension last season, while fellow linebacker Patrick Queen had his fifth-year option declined, meaning he is playing for a contract this season.

The Ravens may have the most dangerous safety tandem in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, combined with All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. There remains competition for the other cornerback spot.

Kicker Justin Tucker. There are no questions surrounding one of the greatest kickers of all-time.

He told WJZ's Mark Viviano that he is consistently making kicks of 70

As for the Eagles, head coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday won't say if his starters would play in their preseason opener this weekend.

The Eagles are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota is the team's backup.

D'Andre Swift is the Eagles' lead running back, while AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith lead the wide receiving group.

The Eagles went 14-3 last season, marched through two playoff games, before ultimately losing, 38-35, to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The Ravens finished 10-7 win 2021, made the playoffs, but lost, 24-17, to the Cincinnati Bengals.