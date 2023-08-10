Justin Tucker, longest tenured Raven, motivated to get back to Super Bowl

BALTIMORE - Justin Tucker stands alone as the last remaining player from the Ravens' last championship.

It's going on 11 years since he made two field goals and four extra points in the Ravens' 34-31 win over San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Tucker, widely considered the greatest kicker of all time, at 33 years old, is entering his 12th season in Baltimore.

"I feel like the most tenured guy on the team, and I will just take that as, I have experience, a lot of different environments, stadiums, field conditions, but at the same time, I feel like a rookie and am just getting started."

Tucker is fueled by desire to bring another championship to Baltimore.

Almost exactly a year ago, Tucker signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $24 million, keeping him in Baltimore through the 2027 season.

"I think, for all of us, our why is a collective yearning for that championship experience and bringing that to a town that deserves a championship, unlike any other," Tucker said.

For his career, Tucker owns the NFL record for career field goal percentage (90.5 percent); Seasons with 30 made field goals (8); Longest field goal (66 yards); 50+ field goals in one game (3); and 50+ field goals in one season (10).

At training camp, Tucker perfects his craft, working with punter Jordan Stout and long-snapper Tyler Ott.

"We're getting work. It might not look the same (as the other players)," Tucker said. "We are not hitting each other. We are not running routes and covering receivers. We have a lot we are working on day-in and day out and it's about building upon the successes of yesterday and turning them into a foundation that we can stand on next."

Tucker may not take the physical punishment like his teammates, but there's no denying he's a key member of the football team.

Consistently, this training camp, he told WJZ's Mark Viviano that he is making kicks from at least 50 yards.

Having that weapon means the Ravens' offense doesn't need to move the ball too far for Tucker to have a chance.

He has 19 career game-winning field goals.

"I would certainly consider myself a football player. I'm in uniform. I get to hang around here in Owings Mills, Maryland at training camp and continue to play for the best team in football, the Baltimore Ravens," Tucker said.