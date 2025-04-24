Baltimore Ravens pick 27th in the 2025 NFL Draft. Who will they select?

The Baltimore Ravens will be picking 27th overall in the first round when the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday.

Over the three days, the Ravens have 11 selections, including a first, second, third, and two fourth-round picks.

What positions do the Baltimore Ravens need?

The Ravens could go defense, or they could focus on the offensive line.

Baltimore could use depth to help star Kyle Hamilton at safety. The Ravens saw improvement after Ar'Darius Washington stepped in for Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson.

Washington recently signed his restricted free agent tender.

The Ravens could also look at the cornerback position after losing Brandon Stephens. Nate Wiggins enters his second season, while Marlon Humphrey is still playing at a high level. However, the Ravens could benefit from having another young pass stopper.

Baltimore could aim for defensive tackle help after Michael Pierce retired. The Ravens have selected a defensive lineman in the first three rounds just once in four years.

Getting additional pass rushers could be another option for the Ravens. Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy are entering the final year of their contracts.

The Ravens may also look to bolster their offensive line. Former first-round pick Ronnie Stanley signed a three-year, $60 million extension. They have former first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum at center and former second-round pick Roger Rosengarten at tackle. Patrick Mekhari took a free agency offer from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ravens' General Manager Eric DeCosta, the staff has identified more than 210 players on their board.

"Durability is a big deal, especially for guys that play," DeCosta said. "You want to talk about rookies that have a hard time playing; it's usually in some way tied to injuries during that rookie season, so I think durability is a really big deal, too, in that regard, and then just the ability to learn the game. It's a different scheme. In a lot of cases, it's totally different terminology, and then just being able to overcome the grind. It's a long season."

Who might be available at pick No. 27?

The Ravens should have their choice of big-impact players at pick No. 27 in the NFL Draft.

Here's a list of players that could be available:

Safety Malaki Starks, Georgia

Edge, Shamar Stewart, Texas A&M

Defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Guard, Tyler Booker, Alabama

Edge, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Tackle, Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Tackle, Josh Conerly, Oregon

Cornerback, Jahdae Barron

Safety, Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Defensive tackle, Kenneth Grant, Michigan

First-round success

More often than not, the Baltimore Ravens have been successful with their first-round draft picks.

It's still too early to tell on 2024 first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins, who showed glimpses of being a stronghold on Baltimore's defense. He had 33 tackles and a pick-6, but he missed two games because of injury.

Before that, former first round draft picks Zay Flowers (2023), Kyle Hamilton (2022), Tyler Linderbaum (2022), Rashod Bateman (2021), Odafe Oweh (2021), two-time MVP Lamar Jackson (2018), Marlon Humphrey (2017) and Ronnie Stanley (2016) remain key contributors for the Ravens.

Former first-round picks Patrick Queen (2020) and Marquise Brown (2019) had strong moments in the purple and black.

In the past, the Ravens selected Joe Flacco (2008), Haloti Ngata (2006), Terrell Suggs (2003), Ed Reed (2002), Jonathan Ogden (1996) and Ray Lewis (1996) in the first round.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta says they stick by their plan each year and select the best player available.

"We've been a best-available-player team, and we spent eight months really building the board based on the rankings of the players and how they stack against each other," DeCosta said. "I think we definitely look at the different needs of our team. We spent a lot of time talking about the roster and the players that we have and things like contract status and all those other things that go into it."