Ravens lose to Miami 42-38 as Dolphins make strong comeback from 21-point deficit

BALTIMORE -- It was a rollercoaster ride for the Ravens as they fought and failed to beat the Dolphins on their home field of M&T Bank Stadium.

The game started out with a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown by Devin Duvernay, and the Ravens got off to a quick start in their home opener.

Lamar Jackson was nearly flawless for much of the day with three touchdown passes and a career-high 79-yard touchdown run in the game.

Dolphins “team speed”?

Ravens have TDs of 103 yds, 75 yds & this Lamar Jackson career long 79 yd run. Ravens lead 35-14 after 3Q 🏈 @wjz @WJZ13sports

pic.twitter.com/nGP99nTrE0 — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 18, 2022

The Ravens big free agent acquisition, safety Marcus Williams, added two interceptions on the day. Williams now has three so far this season.

Everything looked to be going the Ravens' way but the Dolphins did not back down and speed was the difference.

Tyreek Hill hauled in two long touchdowns to help Miami erase a 21-point deficit to tie the game 35-35.

After Lamar Jackson drove the Ravens down the field, the NFL's most accurate kicker, Justin Tucker, connected from 51 yards out to give Baltimore a 3-point lead with a little over two minutes to play.

If he’s “betting on himself” to get a guaranteed contract, he’s off to a good start in building the odds in his favor #LongSeason 💰🏈@wjz @WJZ13sports https://t.co/q3jDysYkOh — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 18, 2022

But just like they did most of the day, the Miami Dolphins marched down the field on the Baltimore defense.

Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 4-point lead with 14 seconds left in the game.

Tagovailoa had six touchdown passes on the day with two going to Waddle.

Alas, the Ravens could not pull off a late miracle, losing to Miami 42-38.

This is the third time John Harbaugh has lost in a home opener as Ravens head coach.

“How we respond to this, that will be the story”#Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh meets with the media following the team’s 42-38 loss to the Dolphins #RavensFlock @wjz @MarkWJZ pic.twitter.com/a6WURfkUZW — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) September 18, 2022

The Ravens (1-1) travel to New England next Sunday to take on the Patriots.

INJURY NOTES:LB Steven Means was carted off the field with an ankle injury and did not return. Wide-receiver Devin Duvernay left the game late with a concussion and is now in the league's concussion protocol.