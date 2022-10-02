Ravens lose to Bills 23-20 after Buffalo makes comeback

BALTIMORE -- On a rain-soaked, windy day, Raven fans rode a roller coaster of emotions.

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Buffalo Bills in the first half of their Sunday football game. The team jumped out to a 20-3 lead and held the advantage in total yards, total plays and time of possession.

But a late touchdown in the first half sparked the Bills. Josh Allen ran through the Ravens defense and led Buffalo's offense to 17 unanswered points to tie the game at 20.

After the Bills storm seemed to pass, the Ravens marched down the field on a 14-play, 93-yard drive only to see Lamar Jackon's pass intercepted by Jordan Poyer. This opened the door for the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen orchestrated a 10-play, 56-yard drive to set Tyler Bass up for a game-winning 21-yard field goal. This is the secnd time this season the Ravens have lost after having a double-digit lead at halftime.

J.K. Dobbins was a bright spot for Baltimore. Coming off a major knee injury and playing in his first home game with fans in attendance, Dobbins had 2 touchdowns in the first half.

The Ravens (2-2) will play their first division game of the season when they host the Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football next week.

INJURY NOTES: Running back Justice Hill left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. Wide reciever Rashod Bateman dealt with a foot injury throughout much of the game.