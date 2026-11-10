Ravens lose kicker Jake Moody to Falcons, must find replacement before Chargers game

The Baltimore Ravens are in need of a kicker after the Atlanta Falcons reportedly poached Jake Moody from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Moody is signing with the Falcons and will be added to their 53-man roster, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Moody was elevated to the Ravens' active roster ahead of their 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 5, making a 53-yard field goal in the game.

The former third-round draft pick out of Michigan was subsequently returned to Baltimore's practice squad before being claimed by Atlanta.

Moody joined the Ravens' practice squad twice this season as the team looked for competition for struggling kicker Tyler Loop.

Loop was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury and will miss at least the next three games.

He has converted 13 of 17 field goal attempts this season, including just two of five attempts from 40 to 49 yards. However, Loop has also made kicks from 57 and 64 yards, with the latter securing a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Moody rejoined Baltimore's practice squad on Oct. 19 and appeared in one game for the Ravens.

Now, the Ravens (4-5), who sit in last place in the AFC North, must find another kicker and add him to their 53-man roster before their next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Nov. 16.