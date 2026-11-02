Ravens kicker Tyler Loop could go on IR, opening door for Jake Moody

Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop could be headed to injured reserve (IR), potentially opening the door for Jake Moody to handle kicking duties during Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium, head coach Jesse Minter said.

When asked whether Moody would kick Thursday night, Minter responded, "At this point, yes."

Minter added that Loop has been "dealing with something small that kind of became a little bit more."

Loop, a second-year kicker from Arizona, missed a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Loop has converted 13 of 17 field goal attempts this season, including just two of five attempts from 40 to 49 yards. He has made kicks from 57 yards and 64 yards, the latter of which secured a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

However, Loop is also remembered for missing a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds of last year's regular-season finale, a miss that cost the Ravens a chance at the division title and a playoff berth.

Moody, a former third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Michigan, was signed to the Ravens' practice squad on Oct. 19 for the second time.

In his NFL career, Moody has made 64 of 82 field goal attempts, with a career-long of 57 yards. He is six of eight on field goal attempts in three playoff games, all with San Francisco.