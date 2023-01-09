Ravens land prime time spot for Wild Card game against Bengals

BALTIMORE -- The NFL has announced the schedule of this weekend's Wild Card games, with the Baltimore Ravens' round two against the Bengals happening in prime time.

The Ravens are back in Cincinnati Sunday at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Ravens vs Bengals meet Sunday night Jan 15, 8:15pm in wild card playoff round #primetime 🏈@wjz @WJZ13sports pic.twitter.com/mshQHzHMxB — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) January 9, 2023

Coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

This week, the Ravens expect to have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley available — and possibly Lamar Jackson, who has missed five games since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 13.

As division rivals, the teams are familiar with each other, with the Ravens leading the all-time series 28-26. The Bengals have won three of the last four meetings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report