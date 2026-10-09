Ravens injured stars Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson ruled out for game against Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson for their upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injuries.

Tyler Huntley, who is 5-6 in 11 starts for the Ravens over the last five years, will take Jackson's place on Sunday night in Atlanta. Huntley led the Ravens to wins over Chicago and Green Bay last season.

Jackson didn't practice this week after hurting his ankle in the first half of Sunday's game against Tennessee. Coach Jesse Minter said Friday he didn't know yet about Jackson's status for Week 6 at Cleveland.

"To Lamar's credit, this dude's working his tail off," Minter said.

Jackson's ankle appeared to roll under an opposing player near the end of the first half Sunday, and he did not return to the field.

Earlier this week, Minter said he didn't expect the injury to be "crazy long term."

"We're still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that. Just dealing with a little bit of an ankle, and we'll kind of see where that shakes out," Minter said Monday. "Full trust and confidence in him, that when it's ready to roll that we'll roll."

Hendrickson, the four-time Pro Bowl pick in his first season with Baltimore, also didn't practice this week and will miss his second straight game because of a finger injury. Mike Green will start again in his place.