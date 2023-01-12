Ravens' Lamar Jackson doesn't practice Thursday, status for Sunday's playoff game in doubt
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday putting his playing status for Sunday's playoff game in doubt.
Jackson has missed 16 straight practices and five games in a row since he sprained his PCL on Dec. 4.
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited in practice Thursday with a sore shoulder and wrist, but threw some light passes.
Anthony Brown, who played in the Ravens 27-16 loss in Cincinnati last week, would be available if neither quarterback is able to play.
