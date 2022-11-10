Ravens' J.K. Dobbins dismisses re-injury rumors, says he wants to feel 100% for late season

BALTIMORE -- Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins set the record straight on why he hasn't played since Baltimore's clash with the Giants during Wednesday night's Purple Playbook recording.

There was some speculation after the Week 6 match that Dobbins re-injured his surgically repaired knee, and that caused the need for an additional procedure. But Dobbins dismissed those rumors Wednesday night.

"I didn't get reinjured. I didn't hurt myself or anything," Dobbins said. "I just didn't feel like myself. We looked at it and there was some stuff in my knee that was making me not feel like myself. It wasn't bad, I could have still played but I'd rather be 100 percent going into the playoffs towards the end of the year so I could really do what I really need to do to help the team win."

Dobbins went on to say he just didn't feel right during that game against the Giants.

The star running back talked also about the learning experience he went through after missing all of last season with a knee injury, and how that has helped him deal with this year's setback.

Dobbins also touched on a number of other subjects, including which teammates would make a good head coach. Purple Playbook with Mark Viviano, Torrey Smith and J.K. Dobbins airs Saturday night at 11:35 p.m. on WJZ.

The Ravens are currently on their bye week and their next game is November 20 at home against the Carolina Panthers.