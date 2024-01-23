Ravens fans who want to witness history pay pretty penny for AFC Championship Game tickets

BALTIMORE -- Tickets to Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs are the hottest items in town.

If you are looking to get into Sunday's game, then be ready to pay big money for them. That's' what some Ravens fans are willing to do for a front-row seat to history.

The Ravens are back in the AFC Championship Game for the first time in more than a decade and now fans are paying a pretty penny hoping to witness their team punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

In fact, tickets sold out in a matter of hours on Tuesday morning.

Now, fans who weren't able to get their hands on tickets are turning to third-party vendors.

"Currently we are seeing the get-in price hover around $570, but the biggest thing is we only have about 1,100 tickets currently on StubHub," Adam Budelli, with StubHub said.

According to Budelli, sales are nearly double what they were for last year's AFC Championship game.

But that doesn't matter to die-hard Ravens fans.

"Hopefully, it's not a once-in-a-lifetime thing, but it's an experience that is hard to put into words," Ravens fan Sean Matthews said. "It has been such an electrifying ride that just could not stand to miss and couldn't be on the sidelines missing this one from home. I don't care what the weather says. I don't care what the price is. This was a game that I could not miss."

While the prices for the AFC Championship game are certainly elevated, the average ticket price sold on StubHub is 40% higher for a ticket to the NFC championship game.

Anyone who is debating about spending big bucks on the game should heed some sage advice.

"We highly recommend that you always shop and use a protected source, like a StubHub, that has a fan-protect guarantee," Budelli said. "These are mobile-only events. So, you want to make sure that you are not paying with cash, buying a ticket off the street, and ensuring that everything that you are doing is in a safe way to ensure that you are having a great experience from the time you are searching and buying a ticket to the time you are entering the stadium."