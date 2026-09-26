Ravens fans experience one of Rio's most famous sites, Christ the Redeemer

High above Rio de Janeiro, atop Corcovado Mountain, stands one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Dominique Pulliam is a Ravens fan from New Jersey. He told WJZ that visiting this spot in Rio "is a must."

Christ the Redeemer -- a cultural icon and a symbol of peace -- has a tradition of bringing people from all over the world together.

"I can't describe it in words," said Joshua Companion, a Canadian Ravens fan. "You just have to be here to experience it."

And this morning, Ravens fans did experience it.

"Might as well put Lamar up there next to him, Pulliam said. "That's what I would do."

"Football brought us here," Baltimore native Eean Logan Thomas said. "It's really nice to think what football is doing for bringing countries together, people together, it's just nice."

On Sunday, the Cowboys and Ravens will play in the first-ever NFL game in Rio.

"I planned my whole year around potentially coming to Rio and as soon as the game was announced, everything was booked, everything was paid for the same day," Companion said.

The excitement is building as we get closer to kickoff. Purple and Black is all over the city.

"The Ravens travel very well," said Dionna Ford. "No matter where we are at, we are going to show up."

And Brazilian fans are looking forward to watching one of the most dynamic players in football -- up close and in person -- for the first time.

"Lamar has like the Brazilian sauce, you know? You don't know what to expect from him. He is Houdini," said Bruno Renedio, a Ravens fan from Brazil. "He is Lamarvelous."